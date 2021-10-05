Taliban ransack Kabul’s Gurdwara Karte Parwan, break CCTV camera and locks

On October 5, a group of 15-17 unidentified heavily armed men barged into Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, trashed the sacred edifice, tied guards, and fled after destroying the CCTV cameras put there, reports ANI News Agency quoting Puneet Singh Chandhok, President, Indian World Forum.

"I have received alarming reports from Kabul. A group of unidentified, heavily armed Taliban officials have entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, " said Chandhok.

"They have taken the community present in the Gurdwara into custody. It is being alleged by the locals on the ground that the officials have broken off the CCTV cameras of the Gurdwara and are currently vandalising it," added Chandhok.

Apparently, heavily armed Taliban stormed biggest Sikh place of worship, Gurdwara Karte Parwan, in Kabul & allegedly vandalized the Gurdwara as well. Taliban fighters also damaged the CCTV cameras. #KarteParwan pic.twitter.com/pvdC2rSPTu — OSINT Insider (@OSINT_Insider) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, local Gurdwara management is hurrying to the scene, and the exact number of authorities and individuals present in the area is yet unknown.

The Karte Parwan Gurdwara is located on Kabul's northern outskirts.

The Taliban had previously taken the Nishan Sahib – Sikh sacred flag from the roof of a Gurdwara in Afghanistan's eastern Paktia region.

Guru Nanak once visited the Gurdwara, which is located in the Chamkani region of Paktia.

Minorities in Afghanistan have been exposed to targeted killings, violence, and discrimination based on their religious and ethnic identities since the Taliban took control of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)