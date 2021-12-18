Taliban officials appeal for international help to combat a deepening economic crisis in Afghanistan

Taliban officials appealed to the international community to help Afghanistan as the country currently is in dire straits, facing an economic and humanitarian crisis, which has created fears of another refugee exodus.

The crisis has been escalated ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August and, in immediate response, major donors halted their support for the country by freezing funds. Afghanistan also faced challenges of drought caused by global warming.

"The impact of the frozen funds is on the common people and not Taliban authorities," deputy Foreign Minister, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said at a special meeting meant to mark the UN's international migrants day.

In the conference, which was attended by representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, the United Nations refugee organisation, he appealed to the countries like the United States to help Afghanistan recover after decades of war.

"If the political and economic situation doesn't change, there will be more migration," Stanikzai added. As per repeated warnings by the United Nations, Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

However, international donors recently agreed to release $280 million in aid to Afghanistan. The Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) will go "to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical time," the World Bank said in a statement, which was released on Friday (December 10).

The Taliban regime is also looking forward to bridging the gap between other countries as made a fresh appeal on Friday (December 17) for Afghanistan's seat at the United Nations after the ambassador of the former US-backed government left his post.

The UN seat, and some other embassies abroad, are at the centre of a tug-of-war between exiled diplomats of the old government and Afghanistan's new Islamist rulers. No country has yet recognised the Taliban regime.

