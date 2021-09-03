Taliban display suicide vests and IEDs in weapon parade

The Taliban displayed suicide vests and bombs during a weapons parade. Footage also showed its fighters doing combat displays as the group celebrates its victory in Afghanistan.

Broadcasted on Afghanistan state television, the parade saw devices including explosive suicide vests, IEDs and car bombs being pulled behind trucks.

Video footage of the weapons procession saw a group of fighters marching with the Islamic Emirate's flag. This was before various vehicles towing US-made weapons and bombs followed them.

Tal!ban’s Republic Day Parade



Proudly displaying suic!de vests, which the narrator boasts are a key weapon in the country’s arsenal.😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/BrviEIM7tf — 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞 (@archersaggi) September 3, 2021 ×

Also, various types of bombs were paraded past onlookers on flatbeds behind cars and trucks.

There were labels clarifying what each weapon was.

The 40-minute procession appeared to have taken place in front of Taliban leaders.

They sat watching from a makeshift stand opposite the weapons display.

It is understood that the footage, which is believed to have been a 'celebration' of the Taliban's military, was filmed in Kandahar.

It comes as the Taliban released a bizarre propaganda video that saw jihadi fighters practising various martial arts moves and combat displays.