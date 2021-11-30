Taliban claim UAE banned ex-president Ghani from engaging in Afghan politics

A Taliban official has claimed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned Afghanistan’s former president Ashraf Ghani from engaging in Afghan politics.

Ghani and his family members have been living in exile in UAE after the Taliban ousted the civilian government in Kabul in mid-August.

The Taliban's deputy spokesperson Ahmadullah Wasiq said the UAE had also barred Ghani's former national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib and the governor of Balikh province Atta Muhammad Noor from engaging in political activities.

Also read | 'Taliban have won': Rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

“The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned all officials in Ashraf Ghani’s administration living in Dubai and other cities. This restriction includes Ashraf Ghani, Atta Noor and Mohib,” Wasiq tweeted on Sunday in the Pashto language.

Also read | Taliban and 9/11 families fight for billions in frozen Afghan funds

However, relatives of the former Afghan president, and Ata Mohammad Noor, leader of the splinter faction of the Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan, denied that such restrictions were being imposed, reports TOLO news.

Watch

“The policy that the UAE has towards politicians living there means that it doesn’t allow anyone to engage in political activities. These procedures are not only for president Ashraf Ghani. These procedures were imposed on Benazir Bhutto and the former prime minister of Thailand,” said Hashmat Ghani, brother of the former president.

According to TOLO news, the UAE has neither verified nor issued any remark on the claimed constraints on the former Afghan President and his advisers' involvement in political activities.

Also read | National Geographic’s famous green-eyed 'Afghan Girl' arrived in Italy after evacuation

This comes amid reports that UAE held secret talks with the Taliban to run the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.

UAE officials have held a series of discussions with the group in recent weeks to discuss operating the airport that serves as landlocked Afghanistan's main air link to the world, the foreign diplomats based in the Gulf region told Reuters.

UAE is reportedly keen to counter diplomatic clout enjoyed there by Qatar, which has been helping in running the Kabul airport along with Turkey after playing a major role in evacuation efforts following the chaotic US withdrawal in August.

(With inputs from agencies)