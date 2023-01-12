Taliban 2.0: Afghan women banned from visiting male doctors, beauty salons to close in 10 days 

More than a year since the Taliban takeover, things seem to be going backward in Afghanistan, despite the promise of change under 'Taliban 2.0'. The living and economic conditions in the South Asian country seem to be deteriorating every day. The life of girls and women has taken a downturn that began with imposing restrictions in the name of "following Islamic principles." Firstly, the Taliban suspended girls from going to schools and colleges, not to go out without a male companion, banned them from working in NGOs, and the list goes on. The Taliban recently banned women from working in malls, or going to a male doctor for treatment of any illness, and ordered closure of all beauty salons in the coming 10 days, reported APA.

With the list of curbs on girls and women growing longer, the United States claimed that the Taliban seem to be "unable or unwilling’ to fulfill the commitments.

According to Afghan media, the Taliban in Baghlan have ordered the landowners and dealers to not rent out space to any female beauty salon owners in addition to closing down their businesses.

Beauty salons in Kunduz, Takhar, and Badakhshan provinces had already been shut down by the Taliban.

Shabnam Nasimi, a former policy adviser to Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees on Tuesday denounced the recent orders imposed on Afghan women in a tweet sayign, "Taliban have reportedly ordered all female beauty salons in a number of provinces across Afghanistan to CLOSE their business. They have also sent letters to landlords & told them not to rent to women." She added, "Yet the shameful silence on the Taliban’s war on women continues."

The women were also barred from engaging in any athletic activities. This happened when the Taliban visited several girls who played sports and urged them to not play.

Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats.

As per media reports, many Taliban-controlled provinces have now also banned women from visiting male doctors.

#CATCH22 fast leading to a human catastrophy -#Afghanistan, under sharia law, bans women from visiting male doctors.



They have also banned women from schools denying them right to education👉There will be no female doctors



A slow agonising death for 50% of afghan citizens

