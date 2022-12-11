Pakistan PM's son Suleman Shahbaz returns home from London to face graft charges

Suleman Shahbaz, the son of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, returned home on Sunday (December 11) after spending four years in London. The news agency Associated Press reported that Suleman has come home to face the corruption charges that were filed against him in 2020.

After Suleman's return, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan slammed the government for the blatant "injustice" in the country, and also called out the government for the economic crisis.

The report also mentioned that after reaching Islamabad early Sunday, Suleman took a flight to his hometown of Lahore. Ata Tarar, a spokesman for Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party said that Suleman met with his father at the prime minister's residence.

The federal officers won't be able to arrest Suleman as his lawyers have already obtained protective bail for him from the Islamabad High Court last week. The court orders will be in effect until Tuesday and will restrict the officers from arresting him. He can surrender before the trial court.

In November 2020, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) charged Sharif and his two sons with corruption and money laundering. The FIA has accused the three of laundering nearly $200 million between 2008 and 2018.

In 2018, Suleman flew to London and was never tried for charges. Meanwhile, the Pakistan prime minister and his son Hamza were acquitted by a court in October.

Meanwhile, former PM Khan lashed out at the government. He said that "if anyone wants to understand why Pakistan’s economy is a disaster, just two incidents provide the answer".

He said that the 75-year-old Senator Azam Swati has been "subjected to custodial torture, beaten up in front of his grandchildren, his house vandalised & sealed, & he is being dragged from one prov to another under multiple false FIRs against him in total violation of all laws & basic human rights enshrined in our Constitution."

"In contrast an absconder responsible for billions in corruption & money laundering, Salman Shahbaz, is drycleaned & returns to Pak," he added.

one prov to another under multiple false FIRs against him in total violation of all laws & basic human rights enshrined in our Constitution. In contrast an absconder responsible for billions in corruption & money laundering, Salman Shahbaz, is drycleaned & returns to Pak. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 11, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE