'State above a state': Sharif regrets that no Pak PM able to complete full term ever

Former Pakistani Prime Minister regretted the fact that none of the country's head of state have been able to complete their terms, underscoring the martial laws and assault on democracy time and again.

"Until now, none of the (elected) prime ministers have been allowed to complete their constitutional term. Every few years, democracy is attacked and martial law is imposed," Sharif was quoted as saying by Dawn news.

Also read | Pak opposition warns Imran Khan govt of retaliation if it uses force to disrupt Lahore rally

"Tell me, hand on your heart, is this Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan?," he asked referring to Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Also read | Pakistan: Christian girl killed for turning down Muslim man's marriage proposal

Speaking to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) social media convention, he also said that continually constitution was violated and the founders of the country are regarded as traitors, "popular leaders jailed and leaders were made out to be robbers," in a veiled attack on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 when he was given permission to travel abroad as his health declined while serving a corruption sentence.

Pakistani Army that has always had its dubious role in country's politics and favours ruling party has come under sharp criticism from Sharif and other major opposition parties for rigging the last general election and installing Khan as the prime minister.

Speaking on his speeches criticism for slamming the nation's army, Sharif asked if it was "treason to expose those who have formed a state above a state".