Sri Lankan government to investigate allegations of military's complicity in 2019 Easter bombings

After a British television report claimed that Sri Lankan intelligence had complicity in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, the Sri Lankan government is expected to appoint a parliamentary committee to investigate the allegations.

Azad Maulana, a former spokesman of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP), who was interviewed in the Channel 4 documentary, claimed that Sri Lankan military intelligence met the Easter Sunday bombers before the attacks in 2019.

Maulana said he arranged the meeting and the eventual bombings were hatched to create insecurity in the country and enable Gotabaya Rajapaksa to win the presidential election later that year.

Although Maulana himself did not participate in the meeting, the intelligence officer told him that creating insecurity was the only way the Rajapaksa family could return to power. Notably, it was only in mid-2022 that Gotabaya was forced to resign from his position after mass protests swept Sri Lanka, following one of the worst economic crises, the island country has ever witnessed.

After the bombing took place and the security footage was released, Maulana said he recognised the faces of the attackers carrying bomb-laden backpacks as those whom he had arranged to meet with the intelligence officer.

The British channel said Maulana was interviewed by United Nations investigators and European intelligence services over his claims.

What happened on Easter 2019?

On April 21, 2019, a series of blasts tore through three churches and many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. Nine suicide bombers of the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS were behind the attacks which killed 270 people, including 11 Indians while leaving over 500 injured. Eight explosions rattled the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa.

Earlier this year, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on the occasion of Easter, assured the victims that justice would be delivered.

"I wish to reassure you that the legal proceedings related to this tragic incident are being processed independently and impartially, without any influence," he said in the message.

"The necessary groundwork towards this end has been laid, to ensure justice for all the victims. I pledge my unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of our country, by preventing any recurrence of such heinous acts," the president added.

(With inputs from agencies)