Sharif committed 'highest treason' by targeting military leadership: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accused his predecessor of committing the "highest treason" for blaming the military leadership to install Khan as the prime minister.

Sharif, who is currently in London and was serving a jail term over a corruption conviction, last month directly named Pakistan army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI head Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for ensuring Khan's victory in the 2018 general election.

"Nawaz has committed the highest treason by targeting military leadership which is tantamount to incite mutiny in the armed forces," Khan said in an interview to GNN, a local news channel, reported news agency PTI.

He also said Sharif entered into politics because of military dictator Zia-ul-Haq.

"How all of a sudden, Nawaz, who was brought into politics by military dictator General Zia-ul-Haq, became a champion of democracy?" the PM said.

Pakistan's powerful army has had a history of meddling with its politics, and many a time military leadership has also taken control of political leadership.

Recently, several prominent opposition parties have come together and formed together an alliance under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to oust Khan, whom they accuse came to power only because of army's nod.

