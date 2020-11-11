Imran compared to 'dictator' Trump: US embassy in Pakistan apologizes for retweeting 'unauthorized post'

In an embarrassing turn of events, the US embassy in Islamabad apologised for retweeting an "unauthorised" post by PML(N) leader Ahsan Iqbal after it created a social media storm.

Iqbal had earlier posted a screenshot on his Twitter account on a Washington Post article titled "Trump's defeat is a blow for the world's demagogues and dictators", the PML(N) said, "We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown the way out soon," hinting at PM Imran Khan.

We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown way out soon. Insha Allah! pic.twitter.com/i1qOil7jvf — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) November 10, 2020 ×

US embassy in Islamabad retweeted the post creating as social media exploded in Pakistan.

The Imran government reacted angrily as minister for human rights Shireen Mazari said: "US embassy still working in Trumpian mode in support of convicted absconder and intervening brazenly in our internal politics, adding, "Monroe doctrine also died centuries ago! US embassy must observe norms of diplomacy."

The post began to create waves on social media as the hashtag #ApologiseUSembassy began to trend.

The US embassy was quick to apologise as it declared that its Twitter account was accessed "without authorization".

Dear Followers: The U.S. Embassy Islamabad Twitter account was accessed last night without authorization. The U.S. Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologize for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post. — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) November 11, 2020 ×

"The US embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologize for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post," it said.

This not good enough esp after great delay! Account was clearly not hacked so someone who had access to it used it "without authorisation". Unacceptable that someone working in US Embassy pushing a particular pol party's agenda - has serious consequences incl staff visas scrutiny https://t.co/IWqYtRjVna — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 11, 2020 ×

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also hit out at the US embassy asking it to apologise with "immediate clarification if fake or hacked".