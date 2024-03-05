PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on being sworn in as Pakistan prime minister
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Indian PM Narendra Modi Photograph:(Zee News Network)
Story highlights
Shehbaz, the candidate of a six-party coalition led by his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), took oath as Pakistan's 24th Prime Minister on Monday (Mar 4).
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Mar 5) congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Pakistan's new prime minister.
"Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Modi wrote on social media platform X.
Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2024
