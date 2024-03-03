Shehbaz Sharif announces aim to join G20, mentions Kashmir after being 'elected' Pakistan PM: Top points

Weeks after the contentious February 8 elections and the political crisis that followed, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) leader and brother of the three-time ex-PM Nawaz Sharif won enough votes in the country’s National Assembly to retake the premiership.

Shehbaz’s victory speech, on Sunday (Mar 3) took place amid widespread uproar and sloganeering by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed lawmakers who called him a ‘thief’ from the other side of the aisle.

Aim to join G20, economic crisis

In his speech, the PM-designate said that he would conduct what he called a “deep surgery” and bring changes to the system and get the cash-strapped country out of the economic crisis and secure membership of the Group of 20 (G20) countries by 2030.

Shehbaz spoke about the alarming debt crisis that Pakistan is facing and noted how even the expenditures of the National Assembly were being paid by borrowed money.

“But if we decide to do a deep surgery and bring changes in the system, basic reform…I have no doubt…we can either get rid of a life of debt or we move forward with heads down in shame,” said the PM-designate.

Pakistan has long struggled with a heavy debt load, recently it secured another bailout by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which was Pakistan’s 23rd since it gained independence in 1947.

The inflation rate in the country reached 29.7 per cent in December, and in 2023, the Pakistani rupee was Asia’s worst-performing currency.

“Our goal is to secure G20 membership by 2030,” said Shehbaz.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 developed and developing countries, including India and regional government bodies the African Union and the European Union, which play a critical role in steering the global economy through the significant challenges it faces.

Freedom for ‘Kashmiris and Palestinians’

In his speech, Shehbaz also called on the National Assembly to pass a resolution for Kashmiris and Palestinians.

Last week, in a war of words with Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council, India asserted that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an “integral and inalienable part of India” and measures taken by New Delhi “ensure socio-economic development and good governance.”

“Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are internal to India,” said India’s First Secretary Anupama Singh.

‘Will steer Pakistan’s ship to the shore’

Speaking about PML-N lawmakers, Shehbaz also said that the party and its allies will play their role as Pakistanis, Muslims and human beings, according to Dawn.

“There are talented people sitting in this Parliament who can steer Pakistan’s ship to the shore…these include journalists, intellectuals, politicians, religious leaders.”

The PM-elect has also promised subsidies directly to farmers, including providing seeds free of cost. The government will work with all four provinces for agriculture, said Shehbaz.

He has also vowed to build state-of-the-art hospitals and medical facilities as well as improve the judicial system to provide swift justice. He announced that women and children who have been sentenced for less than two years will be freed.