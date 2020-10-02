Pakistan's PEMRA bans speeches of 'proclaimed offenders'

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has banned broadcast and rebroadcast of any speech, interview or public address of absconders or proclaimed offenders, it was reported.

On Thursday, the regulatory body in a statement, which is also available with The Express Tribune, prohibited the broadcasting of content including commentary, opinions or suggestions about the potential fate of sub-judice matter which tends to prejudice the determination by a court and a tribunal in compliance with the order passed by the Supreme Court.

"If licensee fails to comply with the aforementioned directives, the authority shall take action under Section 29 and 30 of PEMRA Ordinance which may result in imposition of fine and suspension/revocation of licence," it added.

The decision came after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been targeting the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government in his rect speeches from London, where he has been residing since last year following his bail for medical treatment.

Sharif first spoke at the multiparty conference on September 20, where he declared that the opposition was up not against Prime Minister Imran Khan but against those who had brought him into power in the 2018 elections.