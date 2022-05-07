Pakistan's Met department issues severe heatwave warning

Pakistan's meteorological department has issued a severe heatwave warning across the country for next week.

The department stated that high pressure was likely to grip the upper atmosphere which is likely to cause day temperatures to rise in most parts of the country.

Also Read: What is a heatwave, how is it declared, and what are the many types of alerts in India?

The Met department had flagged that temperatures during the day will likely remain 7 to 9 degrees celsius above normal especially in upper Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, temperatures in upper and central Sindh, central & south Punjab and parts of Balochistan are likely to remain 6-8 degrees above normal.

Watch: Heatwave continues in South Asia

Earlier, the authorities had confirmed March was the hottest month in Pakistan since 1961. The south Asian nation has also been reeling under prolonged hours of power outage owing to coal shortage and a spike in power demand.

In fact, the heatwave has gripped south Asian countries along with Pakistan, India has also been experiencing soaring temperatures. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting to review heatwave management and monsoon preparations during a meeting.

PM Modi said that all measures need to be taken to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fire incidents. He also added that the response time towards any such incidents should be minimalised.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE Here