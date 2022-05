What criteria is used to declare a heat wave?

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, when the highest temperature of a station reaches at least 40.0°C for Plains and at least 30.0°C for Hilly regions, it is considered a heatwave.

Based on temperature deviation: If the temperature varies from normal by 4.50°C to 6.40°C.

Alternatively, when the maximum temperature exceeds 45.0°C, it is called a heatwave, and when the maximum temperature exceeds 470°C it is categorised as a severe heatwave.

