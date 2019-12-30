Pakistan's diplomatic failure deters UNSC meeting on Kashmir

Pakistan and China had sought a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Kashmir, however, the meeting never materialised.

According to reports, Pakistan is to blame itself for the diplomatic disaster.

Pakistan's conflicting messages on relations with India lie at the heart of the Kashmir issue.

In a letter dispatched to the UN on December 12, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that India was unleashing a wave of terror in Kashmir.

China and Pakistan hoped to discuss India's wave of terror at the UNSC.

However, Pakistan government's stance in the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has left the UNSC in a predicament, as it pushed for the inclusion of the agreement in the UN annual resolution of 2019.

The UN resolution appreciated the agreement between the governments of India and Pakistan to promote visa-free travel to the Kartarpur Sahib.

Pakistan has been beating its chest about the Kartarpur corridor for a long time now.

Islamabad has reportedly considered it as some sort of diplomatic coup, with Mahmood Qureshi even describing it as a 'googly' or a 'masterstroke'.

However, Pakistan government, on one hand, accuses India of deploying missiles in Kashmir and on the other bats for a resolution re-affirming Indo-Pak harmony.

These mixed signals ultimately resulted in the UNSC deciding against holding a meeting on Kashmir.