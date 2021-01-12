Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari gets invited to Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony

Almost a week before the US President-elect is to take charge of the White House, he has sent an invitation to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday.

The invitation for Biden's inauguration ceremony, to be held in Washington, has been addressed to Bilawal Bhutto and his father, party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

As per local reports, while Bilawal Bhutto is expected to attend one of the most-awaited and talked about the ceremony, his father will not be able to travel to the US for the ceremony as his name is mentioned in the Exit Control List — a list generated by the government of Pakistan which names the people who are not allowed to leave the country.

The invite has not come as a surprise as the Zardari government had, during its days of power in the South Asian country, worked closely with the Barack Obama administration.

His invite has also come at a time when the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan is being targetted by the opposition leaders of the country, including the Zardari family.

The news of the invite has not yet been confirmed by the party, but several sources have been quoted by Pakistan's local media.