Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shares leopard video, gets trolled for tormenting price rise

Tormented by price rise of numerous commodities, netizens in Pakistan trolled Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media after the leader shared a video of a snow leopard.

Several users on the social microblogging site, Twitter, asked the PM to post a video over price hike in gas, petrol and electricity in the country.

The prime minister seems to have been caught off-guard when he shared a 45-second-long video on Saturday, where a snow leopard was seen roaring loudly before getting disappeared.

Also Read: Pak minister takes a dig at Sharif, says will buy air ticket if he comes back

The PM wrote, "Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB."

Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB pic.twitter.com/M8OZEwKs1C — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021 ×

The citizens of Pakistan have been currently facing numerous issues due to price rise, huge unemployment and depreciation of rupee.

Have been sent more videos of snow leopards taken this year. MashaAllah the numbers are increasing due to my government's strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/0OLSxgQACI — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021 ×

On this clip, a user commented on Twitter, the whole community in the country is facing a tough time in making ends meet and the prime minister is concerned about tourism.

Lmao..

Its an old video of Iran.. Its not even Pakistan.. No wonder why @PTIofficial

is failed to deliver and i always that IK quotes wrong examples with distorted facts of historical events.. Now he is uploading wrong and inappropriate video of Iran wildlife(Snow leopard). 🤣😭 https://t.co/e7CfOsdXcj — Aatif Astrologer🏹 (@AatifAzio1) December 27, 2021 ×

Baji_Stark, the user, said, "Qom bhooki mar rhi hai aur ap ko tourism ki pari hai.. do waqt ki roti ko log taras rhy hain."

Also Read: Pakistan PM's party hits reset, to undergo major overhaul, says report

A netizen said, "People aren't safe in Pakistan but leopards are increasing. Government priorities need to be set."

When your economy is dead but you want your people to see a rare footage of a shy and cute animal 🥰 https://t.co/Yequh35m3i — Potato. (@LazyPotatoHere) December 26, 2021 ×

Another user said, "Very nice, pls also share a video showing petrol, gas & electricity prices, unemployment percentage, inflation percentage, state bank reserves, current account deficit. Kuch khuda ka khof kr bhai at least for your own sake talk about issue that matters in election you guys jst lost kpk elec."

(With inputs from agencies)