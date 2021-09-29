Pakistan ponders ways to help Taliban regime in Afghanistan ‘officially’ without international recognition

As the Taliban’s government in Afghanistan is yet to receive any international recognition, Pakistan seems to be facing several difficulties in providing financial and technical support to government of war-torn country.

Although Pakistan’s government has been allegedly supporting Taliban since its inception, it seems to be in a fix to help it officially when the whole world is watching its moves closely. For several years, Pakistan has been allegedly an all-weather friend for Taliban.

The US senators have also come up with a bill in the Senate to ascertain Pakistan’s role in the recent victory of Taliban in Afghanistan.

In a meeting on Tuesday, Pakistan's Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan along with key stakeholders brainstormed various options to support the new Afghan administration.

The country is looking to provide support through capacity building and technical expertise but the real challenge is how to do it without Afghan government’s recognition by the world.

The major exodus of technical and financial experts after the withdrawal of US from Afghanistan has left major institutions of the country in a shambles.

In order to ensure essential services like electricity, medical and financial facilities for smooth operations of the country, there is a need to enhance the capabilities of the people. Pakistan is looking provide crash training courses to Afghans to solve this issue.

