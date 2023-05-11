Pakistan political crisis: Govt deploys army to quell riots; PTI leaders, activists arrested

Pakistan's political turmoil continues to escalate as the crisis-hit nation woke up on Thursday to more destruction, debris, and roadblocks. The government deployed the military to quell riots as former prime minister Imran Khan was remanded in custody for eight days on fresh corruption charges after his dramatic arrest, prompting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's supporters to come on the streets and protest.

Amid the unrest, the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urged the PTI to "not make matters worse". He also called for an end to violent protests in the country. Bhutto said, "Their reaction is completely unjustified. It is violent and has created a situation in which serious conversations need to be had. But the only advice I can give to PTI is that what you have done is done, those who were involved will have to give answers."

He asked the PTI to "abide by the rule of law and Constitution". In a press conference in Karachi, he added, "Accept that you will engage with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as citizens and not as terrorists."

The protests have triggered panic situation nationwide, with common people reeling amid the worsening crisis. As quoted by the news agency Reuters, Zardad Khan, a resident of Peshawar, where a radio building was torched by protesters, said: "Protests are necessary but they must be peaceful. All this destruction should be avoided. The people getting injured or killed on both sides are our own people, our brothers. We should protest peacefully. It is in our own interest."

Authorities have arrested more than 1,600 miscreants in Punjab for vandalism and also took senior leaders of Khan's party into custody. The Islamabad police said that PTI leaders, including former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who's vice chairman of PTI were arrested for "inciting violent protests".

Two other senior PTI leaders, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, were arrested on Wednesday. The party has challenged Khan's arrest in the Supreme Court.

A statement on Qureshi's Twitter profile quoted him as saying: "There is a very real propaganda campaign against PTI, attempting to position us as violent creators of terror. The nation must continue with peaceful protests wherever they can". India on Pakistan situation New Delhi is keeping a close watch on the political developments in the neighbouring nation, reported news agency ANI on Wednesday quoting defence sources. The army along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border is maintaining a strong vigil, the sources added.

Defence sources were quoted as saying by the news agency: "Defence forces are keeping a close watch on the situation in Pakistan, in view of the developments there. Strong vigil being maintained by the forces along the Line of Control and the international border."

(With inputs from agencies)

