Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins confidence vote in parliament

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has won confidence vote in Pakistan parliament. He secured 178 votes. The special session of Pakistan's National Assembly was a show of strength for Imran Khan who on Thursday had said that he would seek vote of confidence for his government. Khan declared his intention to seek vote of confidence in parliament after Pakistan Finance Minister Abdul Hafiz Sheikh lost his bid for Senate seat.

It's worth noting that when he was elected as PM in the year 2018, he had secured 176 votes in the assembly, two less than what he got on Saturday. In order to win the confidence vote, Imran Khan needed 172 votes in 342-member house.

The floor test took place without the Opposition as, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the alliance of opposition parties boycotted the confidence vote.

Scuffle outside parliament

Scuffle broke out outside the parliament as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers clashed with those of opposition parties. This took place as confidence vote proceedings went on inside the parliament.

Even former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqaan Abbasi was heckled.

Both sides held each other responsible for starting scuffles

The ruling coalition had 181 members but after the resignation of one of its lawmakers, Faisal Vowda, its strength was reduced to 180. The Opposition coalition has 160 members in the House. One seat was vacant.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had 157 members in the NA but following the resignation of Vowda, it now has 156 members in the National Assembly.

