Pakistan PM Imran Khan asks Balochistan governor to resign

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to resign saying that he wanted to appoint a new governor. In a letter to Yasinzai, Imran Khan maintained that it was a "pleasure" to work with him.

However, the letter states that "dexterity and deftness" was required given the "current political situation". It quickly adds that the PM's decision was in no way a bad reflection on the governor's "competence"

Here is Imran Khan's full letter

Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan has vital Chinese interests. Many major projects to be developed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are in Balochistan. The region has long resented Pakistani rule and there are even armed groups carrying out operations against Pakistani forces.

The heavy Chinese involvement in the province has exacerbated the resentment in the local population.

Despite Balochistan being rich in minerals and natural resources, it is Pakistan`s poorest province and regularly ranks at the bottom of the country`s socioeconomic indicators on healthcare, education, and population welfare

Amanullah Khan Yasinzai was appointed as the governor of Balochistan by President Dr Arif Alvi on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran in October 2018, reported Dawn.

The Balochistan Governor served as He served as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) from 2005 to 2009