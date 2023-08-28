Pakistan: People stage protests over inflated power bills

Massive outrage and protests were staged in the last couple of days in several regions of Pakistan over unprecedentedly high electricity bills. Local media reported that the government is being threatened that demonstrations will take place if the extra taxes aren't deducted.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had called for an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister's House and local reports said that he redirected relevant authorities on Sunday to devise "concrete steps" for a reduction in inflated electricity bills and present the plan to him within the next 48 hours.

Kakar has asked the authorities to devise "concrete steps" for a reduction in inflated electricity bills and present the plan to him within the next 48 hours.

Also read: Pakistan court drops sedition case against Imran Khan

Protests against a surge in electricity prices were held in cities like Multan, Lahore, and Karachi, and they spread across the entire nation. In some places, the protests even turned violent.

Earlier this week, the prime minister posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, "In the meeting, a briefing will be taken from the ministry of power and distribution companies and consultations will be held regarding giving maximum relief to consumers regarding electricity bills."

Pakistan faced economic woes in the past few months, but it was expected to get sorted after The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $3 billion loan agreement for the South Asian nation.

The unlocking of crucial funding for the troubled economy, but posed pressure on common citizens in the form of taxes and bills.

Reports have mentioned that people in Karachi staged demonstrations against the excessive bills they got from K-Electric, which is the city's only electricity provider. People were angry and raised objections about the bills, whihc in some cases were more than their salaries.

People gathered and burned bills at Committee Chowk in Rawalpindi. They raised slogans against the government to end the imposition of electricity bills.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE