Pakistan Occupied Kashmir turning into Pak's quarantine centre: Intel inputs

Pakistan establishment, in a mala fide move, is establishing facilities in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) to quarantine and treat suspected COVID-19 cases.



Covid-19 patients from other areas of Pakistan are being moved to POK despite unrest in this region due to this move.



This is being resisted by the people of Mirpur, who have now urged the central leadership of the United Kashmir People's National Party to take up this issue with international agencies like the UN and WHO.

It has been revealed that people in Mirpur are protesting and keeping a tight vigil to not allow any quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients from other parts of Pakistan.



PoK lacks humane quarantine and treatment policy with regard to COVID-19.

Reports regarding the lack of adequate health screening procedures and squalid living conditions within the quarantine camps at the Taftan border crossing with Iran have further raised concerns for the surge in the number of infections, much to the angst and agony of the people, some of whom have also taken to streets to protest against the government's failure.

The PoK residents protesting in Mirpur and blocking the Mangla Bridge. They are demanding that no one from Pakistan should be allowed to come to PoK.

There have been eight Covid-19 deaths in Pakistan and the number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases has gone up to 1078. Sindh is the worst-hit province with 413 cases.

Over 3 billion people have been asked to stay at home as governments across the world tackle the World Health Organisation recognised 'pandemic'.

The deadly coronavirus has claimed 21,283 lives and infected 471,035 people globally.

