Islamabad, Pakistan

At least 245 people, including 68 security personnel, were killed in a series of terrorist attacks and clashes across Pakistan in November, said Dawn, citing a report by the Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), released on Sunday.

Advertisment

The casualties included 127 terrorists and 50 civilians. November ranked as the second deadliest month of the year, following August, which saw 254 deaths, including 92 civilians, 108 militants, and 54 security personnel. In terms of security personnel casualties, November was the deadliest month of 2024, surpassing October, which saw 62 security force deaths.

Additionally, 257 people were injured in clashes and bombings, including 104 security personnel and 119 civilians. This period reflects a sharp increase in terrorist attacks across the country in recent years.

Also read | Pakistan: Court finds ex-PM Imran Khan guilty for May 9 violence; revokes bail in 8 cases

Advertisment

The report detailed that 131 fatalities occurred in militant attacks, including 54 security personnel, 50 civilians, and 27 terrorists.

Militant activity showed an increase in November, with 71 recorded attacks, compared to 68 in October.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the hardest-hit region, with 50 terrorist attacks leading to 71 deaths and 85 injuries. The Kurram district witnessed one of the worst tribal clashes in recent history, with over 120 people killed, Dawn, citing the Islamabad think tank, said.

Advertisment

Further, according to the report, Balochistan reported 20 terrorist attacks, resulting in 60 deaths, including 26 security personnel, 25 civilians, and nine terrorists. The 127 terrorist fatalities in November marked the highest monthly toll since February 2017, when 148 terrorists were killed, Dawn, citing the think tank, added.

The Pakistani security forces also suffered major losses, with 68 personnel killed—the highest toll since January 2023, when 114 security force members died.

Also read | Pakistan protests: Viral video shows man pushed off 25ft-tall container tower

The data also revealed that terrorist-related fatalities in 2024 have surpassed 1,000, reaching 1,082 in the first 11 months, with 856 terrorist attacks reported so far this year, compared to 645 attacks in 2023, reflecting the worsening security situation.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.