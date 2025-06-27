/Picnic turns into tragedy in Swat River as 18 members of family swept away, 7 dead, several missing

Swat River drowning tragedy: At least seven people are confirmed dead after a group of tourists including 18 members of the same family were swept away by the roaring waters of Pakistan's Swat River on Friday (June 27). Rescue efforts are continuing in the picturesque Swat Valley tourist destination, located in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, with several people still missing.

How the tragedy unfolded

A family of 18 from Sialkot, as well as several others were on a piccnic when water surged suddenly in the morning, around 8 am local time. The tourists were having breakfast by the riverbank when the water level rose due to heavy rains upstream. Footage captured by onlookers showed several people including chlidren marooned on a narrow strip of land, with water roaring past them on all sides.

Rescue wokers who rushed to the scene confirmed that at least seven people have died so far, including two children. At least three people have been rescued, while others remained missing.

Rescue efforts were hampered due to the strong currents. At least 80 rescue personnel were pressed into servce.

Survivors shocked at loss

One survivor told the media that four women and six children from his family were swept away by the floodwaters, along with three others. "It all happened in seconds,” he said.



“We were having breakfast and drinking tea, and the children went to take a selfie near the river," another survivor was quoted as saying on GeoTV.



Some of the survivors alleged that rescue workers arrived hours after the incident and failed to save the children. Officials at the scene said that the family was caught off guard by the surging river.

Tragedy amid heavy rains

It has been raining in the area for days, with widespread flooding reported at several places. The Panjkora River in Lower Dir overflowed, prompting emergency rescues.

According to reports, at least 55 people have been rescued from various parts of Swat in different rain and flood-related incidents. Amid the monsoon season, Pakistani authorities have urged the public to avoid going to river banks, where water can suddenly rise leading to deadly consequences.







Authorities had already banned approaching the Swat River. Many tourists, however, ignored the warnings. The restriction remained in force, said local official Shahzad Mehboob, and urged caution.