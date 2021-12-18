Pakistan is hosting OIC meeting to organise economic assistance for Afghanistan

Pakistan is hosting an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign ministers' meet on Afghanistan. The idea was proposed by Saudi Arabia last month.

The idea behind the meet is to organise economic assistance for Afghanistan. The nation had already been facing chronic poverty and drought but the situation worsened since the Taliban seized power, along with the disruption of aid. The IMF had said that its engagement with Afghanistan will remain suspended until there is clarity on the recognition of the government led by the Taliban.

Foreign Ministers from Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar will be present at the meeting. Afghanistan's interim government and several other ministers will also be present. However, they won't be taking part in the meeting but will get a chance to engage.

Pakistan has announced the suspension of phone services in the capital city Islamabad during the session. Services will be blocked from Islamabad Airport to the Red Zone.

Foreign ministers from countries like the US, UK, Germany, France, Russia and China have also been invited.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, Afghanistan's finance ministry has managed to draft a national budget under the Taliban government. This has happened for the first time in two decades without being funded by foreign aid.

As of now, the size of the budget has not been disclosed. Finance ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal while speaking to AFP said that it would go to the cabinet for approval before being published.

(With inputs from agencies)