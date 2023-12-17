Pakistan grants judges, spouses airport body search exemption: Report

In a recent development, Pakistan's aviation ministry has granted an exemption from body searches at all airports in the country to serving judges and their spouses. This decision comes as a result of directives issued by the Supreme Court, as reported by Geo News on Sunday. The Airport Security Force (ASF) director general issued an official order on the aviation secretary's instruction.

The Ministry of Aviation issued a notification on October 12, stating, "[...] Secretary Aviation has been pleased to exempt spouses of serving judges and Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan from body search at all airports."

Exploring advanced airport technologies

In another report on December 16 by The News, it was revealed that Pakistan is in discussions with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) company to introduce eGates at major airports. These eGates aim to provide self-immigration services similar to those in developed countries.

Installation of eGates

The plan involves installing eGates at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport, and Islamabad International Airport. This move is intended to enhance and expedite immigration services, allowing passengers to experience a hassle-free process similar to airports in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dubai, and other developed regions.

Passengers at these Pakistani airports, equipped with eGates, will enjoy the convenience of avoiding long queues. Similar to the systems in place in developed nations, travelers will have the opportunity to swiftly navigate through automated self-service immigration barriers. It is important to note that this service will be exclusive to passengers holding an e-passport.