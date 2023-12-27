Pakistan: Former PM Nawaz Sharif to seek fourth term in office, his party confirms

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's political journey takes a significant turn as his party officially declares him their consensus candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections. Sharif, a three-time former prime minister, returned to Pakistan in October after four years in self-imposed exile in London, evading prison sentences related to corruption charges.

Upon his return, Sharif's convictions and sentences were overturned on appeal, providing him with the eligibility to participate in the parliamentary elections. The election, scheduled for February 8, will determine the new prime minister through a parliamentary vote.

Party endorsement: Nawaz Sharif as PM candidate

Rana Sanaullah Khan, a senior leader in Sharif's party, solidifies Sharif's candidacy, saying, “There is no doubt about it. Nawaz Sharif is our candidate for the office of the prime minister,” as reported by the Express Tribune.

The returning officer (RO) of National Assembly (NA)-130 Lahore accepted Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers after a thorough scrutiny process. With no objections found, Sharif's candidacy for the NA-130 constituency is confirmed for the general elections on February 8.

Sharif faces competition in NA-130 from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Dr Yasmin Rashid and 22 other candidates. In parallel, Sharif has submitted nomination papers for NA-15 Mansehra, pending acceptance by the local RO.

He voluntarily stepped down as prime minister in 2017 amid corruption allegations. In 2018, he received a 10-year prison sentence for purchasing luxury apartments in London, with an additional seven-year sentence in the same year for failing to disclose information about family-owned steel mills in 1999. His return to candidacy marks a pivotal moment in his political resilience.