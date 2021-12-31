Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi 'insults' Saudi ambassador

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was chastised on social media for his posture upon receiving his Saudi colleague, Nawaf bin Said al-Malki, in Islamabad.

Many Saudis found Qureshi's sitting with one leg crossed and the other pointing in the direction of Al-Malki objectionable.

According to the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan, the ministers met to discuss current events in the region and "examine bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries."

On December 30, just days after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was ridiculed and chastised for his harsh and immoral pose when talking with the Saudi envoy, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary met with the Saudi envoy, ostensibly for "damage" control.

FS Sohail Mahmood welcomed the Saudi Ambassador at FO. Views exchanged on further fortifying the ongoing momentum in Pakistan-KSA relations. FS deeply appreciated Amb Nawaf's contributions to strengthening of historic & multi-dimensional ties between two brotherly countries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan received a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia on December 4 as part of an economic help package, according to the Prime Minister's finance adviser.

High inflation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, a widening current account deficit, and a sinking currency have all posed rising economic concerns for the South Asian country.

According to central bank data, Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves are $22,498 billion.

