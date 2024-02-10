Pakistan Elections: Mohsin Dawar injured in firing incident in North Waziristan

Mohsin Dawar, former Chairman of the National Assembly’s standing committee on Foreign Affairs and candidate from NA-40 constituency was wounded in a firing that took place in Pakistan's North Waziristan's Miran Shah on Saturday (Feb 10) as the country awaits the result of elections held on Thursday (Feb 8).

The incident took place at the time when Dawar's supporters were staging a demonstration against the delay in the results of the elections.

The protesters, as per Geo News reports, said that the police began firing and shelled tear gas during the demonstration.

Dawar was contesting from the NA-40 constituency in North Waziristan for a seat in the National Assembly and lost against a PTI-backed independent candidate Aurangzeb Khan, who won the seat with 20,443 votes.