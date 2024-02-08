Pakistan Elections 2024: What you need to know - Voters, main candidates, elections symbols, & more

As Pakistanis cast their ballot in the general elections of 2024, the results of the crucial polls will shape the country's political outlook for years to come. The general elections kicked off on Thursday (Feb 8) across the nation.

This time former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a prominent figure in Pakistani politics, is behind bars and is unable to contest in this year's elections due to legal constraints stemming from various judicial proceedings.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif, a seasoned politician and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has made a dramatic return from the UK, and his reappearance on the political scene has added an element of anticipation to the electoral process and its outcome.

As WION provides you with complete coverage of Pakistan General Elections 2024. Here's what all you need to know in terms of the country's voters, demographics, security measures imposed ahead of the elections, key political contenders, and election symbols.

Voters and demographics

Polling began at 8:00 AM and will continue uninterrupted until 5:00 PM. A staggering 128 million people are registered to cast their votes, with nearly half of them under the age of 35.

Voters will choose from over 5,000 candidates, with only 313 being women. There are 90,675 polling stations set up across the country.

Security measures

Out of the total polling stations, over half have been labeled as sensitive. The Chief Election Commissioner has directed provincial police heads to ensure the safety of voters.

Mobile services have been suspended to maintain security during the voting process. Wifi services reportedly remain unbarred.

Regulations and coverage

Strict rules are being implemented in Pakistan, including limitations on discussing candidates and campaigning until voting concludes. The results of the elections are expected to be released within two weeks of the elections.

Key contenders

Nawaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), known as the "Lion of Punjab" and Bilawal Bhutto, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), are hailed as important candidates.

Election symbols

PTI candidates are facing challenges due to a ban on their traditional cricket bat symbol. Some candidates have been assigned unconventional symbols, an empty vessel, a bed. These unfamiliar symbols have complicated their campaigns.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif's PML-N, has a party symbol of a tiger, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party, has a party symbol of an arrow.