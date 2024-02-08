Multiple blasts rock Pakistan on national election eve, at least 27 dead

Blasts shook Pakistan on Wednesday (February 7) just a day before the South Asian country was to hold national elections. Two blasts took place in the country's restive Balochistan province and the third took place in the Karachi, the financial capital. The fact that a million security officers were deployed across the nation did not stop perpetrators from carrying out the blasts.

"The aim of today's blasts was to sabotage the election," said Jan Achakzai, caretaker information minister for Balochistan province, where the blasts happened.

"Despite today's blasts, the election will take place tomorrow. People of Balochistan will come out tomorrow without any fear."

The first blast involved an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that killed 16 people in Pishin district of Balochistan. Those killed were standing outside the office of an independent candidate. The location is 50 kilometres from Quetta, the largest city in Balochistan province.

The second blast took place in the city of Killa Saifullah which is about 120 kilometres east. This blast killed 12 people near office of a candidate from the Islamist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party.

AFP reported that the candidate's office is located in the main bazaar of the city.

A total of 34 people were injured in both attacks, according to Achakzai.

This is not the first attack against (JUI-F) party. Last year in July, a suicide bomber attack in the party's rally had claimed 44 lives. The rally was held in northwestern Pakistan.

The third blast took place in Karachi. As per reports in Pakistani media, one person was killed and a child sustained minor injuries in the blast. As per reports the blast took place in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Campaigning fo the Pakistan polls officially ended on Tuesday night. The voting is slated to begin at 8 am on Thursday (0300 GMT). It will conclude at 5 pm. Out of the total population of 240 million, the number of eligible voters is 128 million.