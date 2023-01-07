Pakistan EC summons former PM Imran Khan for explanation on PTI chairmanship

The Election Commission of Pakistan, on Friday, asked ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan to explain his current position as the chairman of PTI after a disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

The ECP notified Imran Khan to appear before the authority on January 11, either in person or through his counsel. The district commissioner of Islamabad, Waqas Ahmad Malik, sent the message and fixed a hearing at 10 AM on January 11, 2022.

The ECP conducted a hearing on December 20, 2022, followed by a statement that said, "after hearing the applicant, we have observed that the respondent Imran Khan Niazi still holds the position as chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, despite his disqualification from NA-95, Mianwali-I, as per the order passed on October 21, 2022, by the Election Commission on the accounts of false statements and incorrect declaration about his assets and liabilities.

Further, the order stated that according to the pronouncement of the August Supreme Court of Pakistan, reported as PLD 2017 SC692, Imran Khan cannot hold his position as the chairman of a political party.

The election watchdog of Pakistan disqualified him under Article 63(1)(p) for making false statements and declarations. However, PTI has asserted that the law allows Imran Khan to hold a position as an office-bearer of a political party.

(With inputs from agencies)