Pakistan disrupts transit on the Chaman-Boldak trade route: Afghan traders 

A number of Afghan traders claim they have suffered significant losses as a result of transit complications imposed by the Pakistani government on the Chaman-Boldak route, and they are calling for an immediate solution to the problems.

They claim that if their concerns on the route are not resolved, they will close their operations.

One businessman who imports cooking oil from Malaysia to Afghanistan through Pakistan's Karachi port blamed the Pakistani government directly for the border snarl.

Pakistan usually only opens the border for a brief time and with a lot of restrictions, he claimed.

Previously, 500 transit containers were allowed to be transported over the route every day, but now just 70 to 80 are allowed.

Attacks on Pakistani security stations near the Afghan border have intensified since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Despite statements by Pakistani authorities that the Pak-Afghan border was secure, the country's vernacular media stated that instability on the Afghan side appeared to be leaking into Pakistan.

According to The Afghanistan Times, the businessmen demanded that the relevant authorities find an urgent solution to the challenges that occurred alongside the so-called Durand Line crossing locations.

The governor of southern Kandahar province, Haji Mohammad Yusuf Wafa, corroborated the issues raised by the Afghan shopkeepers.

Wafa indicated that he has discussed the issue with Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan has consistently stated that the border will be open 24 hours a day, but it has failed to follow through on this commitment.

The percentage of exports, imports, and transit to this country has plummeted to 80%.

