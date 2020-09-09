Pakistan declares Nawaz Sharif as an absconder, approaches UK for extradition

A special court in Islamabad indicted on Wednesday declared former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif an absconder in the treasury house reference.

The court has taken the decision due to Sharif's prolonged absence from the proceedings. Sharif has been residing in London since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment.

Nawaz Sharif is currently in London for treatment. The government has approached the UK for his extradition.

The opposition parties accuse the government of premier Imran Khan of persecution.

The anti-corruption court had given a final chance to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to appear before it on August 17 in a graft case, saying that failing which he may be declared a proclaimed offender.

The 70-year-old three-time premier, who was sentenced in a graft case by an accountability court, informed a court in Lahore that he is unable to return to the country as his doctors have told him not to go out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Sharif’s physician, the three-time prime minister is suffering from complex multi-vessel coronary artery disease and substantial ischemic and threatened myocardium for which he is due to undergo surgery.

