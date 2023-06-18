Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto threatens to oppose federal budget. Here's why

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday (June 17) threatened to oppose the federal budget if the promised funds for flood-hit areas of Sindh were not released. Addressing a gathering in Khwazakhela, Bhutto, the chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said that he did not have any doubt in the sincerity of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but some people in the cabinet were reluctant to release the required funds for flood-hit people, The News reported.

"We will not support the budget if our grievances are not addressed,” Bhutto added. The Foreign Minister also said that if the Muslim League wanted the PPP to vote for this budget, then it was not possible without allocating funds for flood reconstruction. PPP sends high-level committee to PM complaining about budget “We encourage our allies to prepare themselves and contest the elections, so that the next government finds solutions to problems faced by the people,” Bhutto said, adding the PPP sent a high-level committee to Prime Minister Sharif and his team, complaining that the budget contained little of PPP’s input.

“We have approached our allies to make them understand that it is imperative that we look after the flood victims in our budget. We have no doubts over the intentions of the PM, as he witnessed the destruction with his own eyes, Bhutto said.

"However, we would like to ask the PM to take up the matter with his team and hold those hindering this process accountable. We hope that the finance minister, Ishaq Dar and his team will address our concerns and work towards resolving them,” the foreign minister added. Pak unveils budget amid ongoing economic crisis On June 9, Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar unveiled a $51 billion budget for 2023-24 amid the ongoing economic crisis. "There are general elections in the country soon, but despite that the next fiscal-year budget is prepared as a responsible budget instead of an election budget," Finance Minister Dar said while presenting the budget to the National Assembly.

Dar added the budget was based on the GDP growth of 3.5 per cent, although the World Bank projected a less-ambitious two per cent growth in a report issued earlier this week.

