Pak university scandal: Professors peddle meth, record compromising videos of 5500 students, teachers

Pakistan's Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) is facing a serious investigation after police revealed disturbing allegations of drug trafficking and sexual exploitation involving students and faculty members.

A special report by the police has shed light on a potential scandal that has rocked the university community.

Arrests and recoveries uncover startling evidence

As part of the ongoing probe, the police have made significant arrests, including that of the IUB treasurer, who was found in possession of meth and aphrodisiacs.

The university's chief of security has also been accused of having sexually explicit videos of students and staff members on his mobile phone, as per an India Today report.

Allegations of blackmail and sexual exploitation emerge

The investigation has revealed shocking details, with police alleging that the arrested university officials were involved in blackmail and sexual exploitation of students and staff.

According to a report by Dawn, the varsity treasurer confessed to purchasing and distributing drugs through students and organising dance/sex parties with a group of other teachers.

Watch this report: Islamia University of Bahawalpur: Drugs, blackmail and sex parties

Vulnerable students targeted in years-long trade

Reports suggest that this illicit trade of drugs and exploitation has been ongoing for several years. Female students from financially weak and vulnerable backgrounds were reportedly targeted in these heinous acts.

University responds and seeks high-level inquiry

In response to the police action and allegations, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mehboob of IUB has written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) requesting a high-level inquiry team to investigate the arrests.

The university claims to follow a zero-tolerance policy against drug use and sexual harassment, asserting that the cases against the officials are baseless.

Higher Education Commission initiates high-level committee

Taking cognisance of the gravity of the situation, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has formed a high-level committee to investigate the scandal at IUB.

The committee comprises three vice-chancellors and officials from security agencies and has been tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry, examining all relevant evidence, and collecting testimonies to ascertain the truth behind the disturbing allegations.

The scandal at Islamia University Bahawalpur has sent shockwaves across Pakistan, with authorities and the public demanding a comprehensive investigation into these grave accusations.

As the case unfolds, the focus remains on uncovering the truth, providing justice to the victims, and holding the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible actions.