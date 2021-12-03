Over security concerns, China suspends power projects in Lankan islands near India

With "security concern" from a "third party" on mind, China has finally suspended a project to set up hybrid energy plants in three islands of Sri Lanka.

This development comes as India has been raising concerns over the location of the project.

Chinese firm Sino Soar Hybrid Technology was awarded the contract to come up with a hybrid renewable energy system in Nagadeepa, Delft and Analthivu islands off the coast of Jaffna in January, as per a report of newsfirst.Lk news website on Thursday.

The three islands are located very close to Tamil Nadu.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Chinese embassy, without naming India, confirmed, "Sino Soar Hybrid Technology, being suspended to build Hybrid Energy system in 3 northern islands Flag of Sri Lanka due to 'security concern' from a third party".

It was a part of the ‘Supporting Electricity Supply Reliability Improvement Project’, which is being implemented by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), it said.

The tweet also said the country has instead got a contract to establish solar power plants on 12 islands in Maldives. It was signed on November 29.

