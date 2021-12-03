In dark? Sri Lanka faces nationwide power outage as govt looks to probe recent cuts

Sri Lanka is experiencing nationwide power outage on Friday even as the government has vowed to investigate the recent cuts in several parts of the country.

Ministry of Power said that the power disruption is mainly due to a breakdown in transmission lines. Steps are being taken to ensure the restoration of power.

Ceylon Electricity Board general manager has also said the instructions have also been given to deactivate solar power generators till the situation returns back to normalcy.

According to local reports, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seems to have also launched an investigation into a complaint filed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) over recent power outages.

A special team has also been deployed to probe the incident, said the reports.

The investigation has also begun as the teams have also started visiting the relevant places and recording statements.

On November 29, many parts of the island country also experienced power cuts. The CEB had reportedly attributed the power cuts to a technical issue experienced on the transmission cables.

The power outage had affected sub-grid stations in Habarana, Galle, Ratmalana, Sri Jayawardenapura, Kurunegala, Matara, Biyagama, Kotugoda, Pannipitiya, Kiribathkumbura, Athurugiriya, Kosgama and Sapugaskanda, said a CEB official.

