Mysterious LP gas explosions across Sri Lanka; President appoints committee to investigate

On the 4th of November when 3 people were injured following a gas cylinder explosion in Weligama, the south of Sri Lanka - little did the people know that this was the beginning of a much larger disaster that was to fall upon the island nation.

Another LP gas cylinder explosion was reported on the 16th of November at a private restaurant in Ratnapura, and on the 20th of November, a popular fast food outlet in Colombo 07 was completely ravaged by fire, also owing to a gas leak.

It was by this time that the public was brought to the startling realisation that the domestic gas cylinders they purchased might in fact be ticking time bombs waiting to explode.

Ever since the initially reported incidents, Sri Lanka has seen an unusual increase of domestic gas cylinder explosions with alarming frequency - with numerous such explosions reported daily, some minor casualties also reported in certain incidents.

It was in such a backdrop that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a committee to investigate the reasons for the numerous domestic gas explosions reported from many parts of the country.

In the past few days, more than 15 domestic gas cylinder explosions have been reported across the country, raising concerns about the quality and standard of LP gas cylinders that need to be scrutinised closely.

State-owned gas company Litro; while denying claims that their gas is of inferior quality or is unsafe for domestic or commercial use also claimed that the recent incidents and confusion that have occurred have been caused by the use of inferior quality regulators, hoses, cookers and by user negligence.

Litro has also introduced a consumer hotline to report any issues regarding domestic LP gas or gas cylinders. In addition, it released a new set of guidelines for consumers on its official website.

The president has appointed a committee headed by Professor Shantha Walpola from the University of Moratuwa, which will submit a report within two weeks.

Sri Lanka’s opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has requested that the CID conduct a Criminal Investigation and bring the perpetrators before the law.