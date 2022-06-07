Over 800,000 residents in China's Jiangxi affected by heavy rains, floods

Heavy rains and floods on Monday have affected over 800,000 residents in China's Jiangxi.

According to local authorities, the torrential rains and rain-induced floods since May 28 have wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province, reported Xinhua.

It has damaged 76,300 hectares of cropland and caused direct economic losses of 1.16 billion yuan (about 174 million US dollars), according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Also read | Anti-hypersonic tech? China claims it has developed AI powered defence against hypersonic missiles

The province lifted its level IV flood-control emergency response at 10 am on Tuesday, as the heavy rainfall process has basically ended.

Authorities have called for close monitoring of weather changes and efficient flood control and drought relief efforts.

Meanwhile, China on Monday had renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.

Watch | Gravitas: Australia-China fighter jet encounter sparks tensions

As per China's National Meteorological Centre from 2 pm Monday to 2 pm Tuesday, heavy downpours were expected to lash parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Guangdong, Fujian, Taiwan, Yunnan and Liaoning, reported Xinhua.

The Meteorological Centre also expected that some areas may experience up to 180 millimetres of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The Centre had advised local governments to make appropriate preparations, implement traffic control measures in road sections hit by heavy rainfall and guide traffic in water-logged sections, reported Xinhua.

Also read | Chinese blogger ‘silenced’ after livestreaming footage of ‘tank cake’ before Tiananmen anniversary

It had also suggested cutting off dangerous outdoor power supplies in low-lying areas, transferring people to safe areas and checking the drainage systems of cities, farmland and fishponds.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.