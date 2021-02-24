'Not the ideal time': Indonesian foreign minister's trip to Myanmar cancelled

The Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has cancelled her planned trip to Myanmar amid the military coup and detainment of several senior leaders of the ruling country, which has resulted in constant, violent protests.

Marsudi's trip would have been the first known trip to Myanmar by any foreign envoy since the military coup took place on February 01.

Her trip has been cancelled as the officials feel it was not an ideal time to visit the politically-challenged country.

"After taking into account the current development and the input of other ASEAN countries this is not the ideal time to conduct a visit to Myanmar," Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told a news briefing.

This decision was taken after Marsudi had "let open an option to visit Naypyitaw to work on a solution at the regional level". However, looking at the ongoing political tensions in the country, the officials decided to cancel her visit altogether.

It is not yet clear if this trip and has been postponed or scrapped completely, and no other details were provided to the media.

Faizasyah, however, assured that Indonesia will keep communicating with all concerned parties of Myanmar and ASEAN countries to assist Myanmar in every possible way.

"Indonesia continues to commit to contribute, Indonesia is also committed to pursuing communication with all parties in Myanmar," he said.