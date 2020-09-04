New Afghan envoy to India calls India a 'generous neighbour'; tweets in Hindi

Afghanistan has appointed a new envoy to India, Farid Mamundzay who has called India a "generous neighbour" who has "stood with us in difficult times and have shared their bread with us."

Farid who was earlier in Senior Political Advisor at the Afghan National Security Council tweeted on his appointment,"I am honoured & humbled to have been designated as the new Afghan ambassador to India, a traditional and historic friend of Afghanistan."

Calling India a "strategic partner with strong historical, political & cultural links", he said he would "further strengthen our ties at all levels for a peaceful & prosperous Afghanistan and India."

India has been the biggest development partner of Afghanistan in the region and has built mega infrastructure projects like India Afghan friendship dam and Afghan Parliament.

He also tweeted in Hindi, "मैं हमारी दोस्ती को हमेशा के लिए निभाने की कामना करता हूं" (I hope our friendship will grow and blossom)

Farid was also Deputy Director General at the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) which is an Afghan government agency for all local administrations in the country.

His appointment comes even as intra Afghan talks between the Afghan government and Taliban are expected to begin.

The Chargé d'Affaires at the Afghan mission in Delhi, Tahir Qadiry, welcomed the appointment of new Afghan envoy and said, "As a CDA here for over 1 year, I realized the indispensability & vitality of Indo-Afghan ties & this decision will only bolster our Mission to further strengthen our bilateral ties".

Meanwhile, under the Air Bubble Agreement between the two countries, Air India and Ariana will resume their operations between Delhi-Kabul in the near future. Air transport across the world had come to a halt due to COVID crisis, and India is now in talks for air transport bubbles with many countries so that international cross border movement begins.