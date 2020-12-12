Nepal: Tiger spotted at a height of 3,000 m above sea level for the first time ever

2020 has been a year of many firsts. But this one is truly a sign of the times. Spotting a Royal Bengal Tiger at heights is unusual. But now, one was spotted at the height of 3,165 metres above sea level for the first time in Nepal.

Analysts believe that this shows how climate change impacts wildlife across the globe. Many forest agencies and departments have referred to this sighting as unusual, many claiming that this might in fact be the first of its kind.

“The majestic Royal Bengal Tiger (Panthera Tigris), the largest of all Asian big cats, was captured on November 13 and November 21 at an elevation of 3,165 m by a camera trap set up in a forest in Illam district of eastern Nepal. It is the country’s very first photographic evidence of tiger sighting in the mountains of the eastern region,” ANI quoted a joint press release issued by the two departments as saying.

Once the “big cat” was spotted at the unusual height, the local officials called for special attention in an are where lynxes were spotted.

“This sighting demonstrates the importance of the Kanchenjunga Landscape in eastern Nepal, and it needs special attention since the forests provide connectivity to India’s Singalia National Park in north Sikkim and Dooars in North Bengal,” the release added.

In 2018, Bhutan had captured a tiger on camera at the height go 4,038 metres. In India’s Arunachal Pradesh, a big cat was spotted at the Dibang Valley at the height of 3,630 metres.

This may signal to the decrepit situation caused by global warming, which has decimated habitats of big cats, many of which are endangered species.

According to 2016 numbers provided by the World Tiger Statistics, India has the most number of big cats with 2,226.

On July 29 in 2020 - the World Tiger Day - Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli referred to global warming and said that it was getting in the way of tiger conservation.

“Despite the efforts being made by the countries hosting the tigers, depletion of vegetation, increased human-wildlife conflict, poaching and hunting, illegal trade of animal organs, the danger of climate change and various diseases have increased the challenges in the field of tiger conservation,” Oli said.

According to 2018 figures, Nepal has 235 tigers.