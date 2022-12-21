Ned Price says US 'ready to assist' Pakistan to tackle terrorism; comments on Bilawal Bhutto's remarks

The hostage-taking situation in Pakistan is now over and the nation's defence minister confirmed that all the suspected terrorists were killed. But before that, the United States announced that it was prepared to launch drone strikes against militants if Islamabad asked Washington to do so.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistan Army conducted an operation conducted to free all the hostages who were captured at a Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) centre in Bannu last weekend. During the operation, two of the commandos were also killed.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked by reporters to comment on terrorism and the hostage situation at a counterterrorism centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu city.

"We have partnered with our Pakistani friends to take on – to help them take on this (terrorism) challenge. We stand ready to assist, whether with this unfolding situation (Bannu prison siege by TTP) or more broadly," he said addressing his daily news briefing on Monday in Washington.

Ned Price on Bilawal Bhutto's remarks

On being asked about the controversial remarks made by Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto which was aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Price said that the US has relationships with both India and Pakistan and prefers productive discussion over a "war of words" in order to advance the welfare of the people of both the countries.

Price said, "We have a global strategic partnership with India. I have just spoken to the depth of our partnership with Pakistan. These relationships stand on their own; it is not zero-sum. We see the importance — the indispensability really — of maintaining valuable partnerships with both our Indian and our Pakistani friends. Each of these relationships is — we don't view them in relation to the other. Each of these relationships also happens to be multifaceted."

