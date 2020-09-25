Nawaz Sharif bars party members from meeting Pakistan's military leaders

After Pakistani military claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader met Army chief, party supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif on Friday barred anyone from his party to hold any such meetings with military leadership.

"In the future, no member of our party will meet with representatives of the military and relevant agencies at individual, party or personal level," Sharif said in a tweet.

Earlier, Army's media wing head Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in an interview said senior PML-N leader and ex-governor of Sindh Mohammad Zubair met Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said the meetings were held following Zubair's request and the purpose was to discuss the future of Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

A few days ago several opposition parties came together to launch an alliance demanding the resignation of PM Imran Khan, which also in a veiled reference criticised nation's military for interfering in politics.

"Our struggle is not against Imran Khan. Today, our struggle is against those who installed Imran Khan and who manipulated elections (of 2018) to bring an inefficient man like him into power and thus destroyed the country," Sharif had said while addressing the opposition's joint press conference.

