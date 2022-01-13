Money laundering probe against Pakistani TikTok star who boasted of carrying huge cash while travelling

A Pakistani TikTok star has landed into trouble and is facing a money-laundering probe after she claimed of carrying a “heavy amount of cash” while travelling to UK.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue’s website, a passenger is allowed to bring any amount of foreign currency to Pakistan, but has limited the amount of exchanging domestic currencies to foreign ones up to $10,000.

In the video, TikTok star Hareem Shah was purportedly seen with two stacks of the British pound, while asking others to carry more cash as the Pakistani currency had been depreciating compared to euros and dollars.

"The government had promised to increase the (value) of the currency, increase the (value) of the [Pakistani] passport, but they didn't do anything. They could only talk," she said.

Shah said that every Pakistanis feel sad whenever they exchange rupees for euros or dollars.

The TikTok celebrity then went on to say that those intending to travel with significant sums of money should be “careful”. “They catch you,” she said, adding that there was a difference in her case.

Shortly after her video went viral, originally shared on social media platform Snack Video, the Federal Investigation Agency said that a money-laundering inquiry had been initiated against her, reports the Dawn newspaper.

"The FIA has decided to write a letter to the UK's National Crime Agency to take action against Hareem Shah whose real name is Fiza Husain,” the statement said

According to the statement, Shah had travelled from Karachi international airport to Doha, Qatar on January 10.

