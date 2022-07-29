Missing Australian and Canadian climbers found dead on Pakistan's K2

Mountain climbers from Australia and Canada lost their lives this week in northern Pakistan while attempting to ascend K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, according to officials from the two nations.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed Matthew Eakin's passing and offered its "condolences to his family and friends." On Thursday, drone video allowed for the discovery of his body.

The foreign affairs department of Canada confirmed that it was informed of the death of a Canadian in Pakistan in a statement. The only information given was that officials were "offering consular assistance to the family," citing privacy concerns as the main justification.

An earlier report from a Pakistani climbing authority and one from the Canadian Press claimed that a search party on K2 had finally found Richard Cartier's body, who vanished on July 19 after an unrelated incident on the same peak. Cartier, a seasoned climber, was 60 years old.

With the majority of climbers dying during the descent, where even the smallest error can cause an avalanche and prove lethal, K2, in the Karakorum Range near the Chinese-Pakistani border, has one of the deadliest records. Fewer than a hundred people have succeeded in climbing to the top. The highest peak in the world, Mount Everest, has been ascended more than 9,000 times.

Eakin’s devastated friends posted tributes on social media to honour him, saying his death was a huge loss to the mountaineering community. One friend, Felicity Symons, said about their 23 years of friendship: "I will always see your smile in the clouds. Rest easy, my dear friend, in the mountains you loved."

The passing of Eakin and Cartier was confirmed by Karrar Haidri, the deputy head of the Pakistan Alpine Club, which coordinates search and rescue operations with the military and government of Pakistan.

The two climbers were located between Camp 1 and Camp 2 on K2, according to a report published earlier this week in The Dawn, one of Pakistan's English-language publications. They both went missing on July 19 as a result of different accidents.

K2 is one of the coldest and windiest climbs in the world. Climbers must cross virtually vertical rock cliffs, climbing 80 degrees at some points along the route, while avoiding frequent and unpredictable avalanches.

