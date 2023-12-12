Pakistan terror attack: 4 officials killed as police station in northwest Pakistan targeted

Terrorists attacked a police station in Pakistan's northwest on Tuesday (Dec 12), killing at least four officials and injuring over two dozen others.

A suicide bomber carried out the attack along with other militants who stormed the police station in explosive-laden vehicles in the Draban area of Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to agency reports.

The terrorists also used bombs and guns in the attack, the reports said. Soon after the attack, troops were rushed to the scene to take control of the situation.

According to a local source, the attack on Daraban police station...total 4 police personnel dead and 20 including an SSG… https://t.co/kDOn2rs5dG pic.twitter.com/3jIuLZFvOd — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) December 12, 2023 × The district of Dera Ismail Khan where the attack occurred lies on the edge of the lawless tribal regions bordering Afghanistan.