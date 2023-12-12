Pakistan terror attack: 4 officials killed as police station in northwest Pakistan targeted
The attack occurred in the district of Dera Ismail Khan, which lies on the edge of the lawless tribal regions bordering Afghanistan.
Terrorists attacked a police station in Pakistan's northwest on Tuesday (Dec 12), killing at least four officials and injuring over two dozen others.
A suicide bomber carried out the attack along with other militants who stormed the police station in explosive-laden vehicles in the Draban area of Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to agency reports.
The terrorists also used bombs and guns in the attack, the reports said. Soon after the attack, troops were rushed to the scene to take control of the situation.
Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility.
🚨 Update from Dera Ismail khan, Pakistan 🇵🇰— OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) December 12, 2023
Today's visual from #Daraban/ #Draban attack, loud explosion and gun firing can be heard in the background
According to a local source, the attack on Daraban police station...total 4 police personnel dead and 20 including an SSG… https://t.co/kDOn2rs5dG pic.twitter.com/3jIuLZFvOd
At least 28 people were wounded in the attack, said Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service.
The police station is also close to military buildings.
(This is a developing story)