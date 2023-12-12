LIVE TV
Pakistan terror attack: 4 officials killed as police station in northwest Pakistan targeted

Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan Dec 12, 2023
main img

Visuals from the attack site in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan Photograph:(Twitter)

The attack occurred in the district of Dera Ismail Khan, which lies on the edge of the lawless tribal regions bordering Afghanistan.

Terrorists attacked a police station in Pakistan's northwest on Tuesday (Dec 12), killing at least four officials and injuring over two dozen others.

A suicide bomber carried out the attack along with other militants who stormed the police station in explosive-laden vehicles in the Draban area of Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to agency reports.

The terrorists also used bombs and guns in the attack, the reports said. Soon after the attack, troops were rushed to the scene to take control of the situation.

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility.

The district of Dera Ismail Khan where the attack occurred lies on the edge of the lawless tribal regions bordering Afghanistan.

At least 28 people were wounded in the attack, said Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service.

The police station is also close to military buildings.

(This is a developing story)

Vikrant Singh

 

